Man who hit tow truck driver takes plea deal

- Gregory Miller was handcuffed and fingerprinted before he began his 8-year prison sentence.

Just minutes earlier he heard the anguish and pain from those he had hurt the most.

Miller took the state's offer and plead guilty to DUI manslaughter in the death of tow truck driver Troy McGuire.

Last October, McGuire was on I-75 at Big Bend Road getting ready to tow a car when he was struck and killed, investigators say, by Miller.

Prosecutors say he was driving drunk.

Mcguire's son, Jason McGuire spoke first.

"The only thing I ask for is an apology..cause I haven't seen nothing, " said McGuire.

During his sentencing, McGuire's father, Troy McGuire Sr. said there is no room in his heart for hate.

"I'm not upset with Mr. Miller he can't bring my son back but God knows people should quit driving distracted," said McGuire.

McGuire's wife, Cynthia Yeatman is now raising their daughter alone.

"She was trying to be strong, brave and hide her feelings like her daddy always did," said Yeatman.

Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren shook the hand of McGuire's father and said this tragic case is another reminder of a greater moral message.

"We have to do everything we can to reduce the incidents of drunk driving in Hillsborough County," said Warren.

Miller was sentenced to eight years in prison followed by probation. Miller never spoke in court but his attorney Andrew Parks did.

"He's a good, genuine human being who knows this was a horrible mistake," said Parks.