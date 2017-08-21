Manatee Co. monument brings protesters Monday night

- In Manatee County, the battle is on over its courthouse Confederate monument.

Over the weekend, workers protected the monument by encasing it in wood. Now, protestors from several sides are gathering to make their cases ahead of planned rallies later Monday night.

A heavy police and sheriff’s office presence could already be felt at Riverfront park ahead of a 6:30 p.m. Black Lives Manasota rally was planned.

The group promised a peaceful protest but say the statue and the Confederate flag on it have been adopted by hate groups as a symbol of white supremacy.

They are expecting to square off with counter-protestors who back the statue.

Commissioners voted last week to leave the monument where it is, while they gather information to make choices on the long-term fate of the monument.

“It's part of our racist past, it is our history, it belongs in a museum,” said statue opponent Doreen Dupont.

“It's our history, do not try to erase it. It's not going to go away no matter what you do. You're just going to make people angry,” a statue supporter said.

The protest starts a mile from the statue, at Riverfront Park at 6:30 p.m. which will head to the monument.