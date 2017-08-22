Girl dies after being hit by truck in Riverview neighborhood

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Aug 22 2017 07:59AM EDT

Updated: Aug 22 2017 09:37AM EDT

RIVERVIEW (FOX 13) - A young girl has died after being hit by a truck in a Riverview neighborhood this morning. 

Deputies said the 3-year-old was walking with her mother near Legacy Bright Boulevard and Hampton Meadow Lane when she darted out into the road and was hit. She was taken to St. Joseph's Hospital South, where she later passed away.

SkyFOX flew over the scene which showed deputies and crime scene tape in the neighborhood. The black pick-up truck was also seen sitting on the road.

A sheriff's office spokeswoman later called it "a tragic accident."

