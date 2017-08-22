Girl dies after being hit by truck in Riverview neighborhood

- A young girl has died after being hit by a truck in a Riverview neighborhood this morning.

Deputies said the 3-year-old was walking with her mother near Legacy Bright Boulevard and Hampton Meadow Lane when she darted out into the road and was hit. She was taken to St. Joseph's Hospital South, where she later passed away.

SkyFOX flew over the scene which showed deputies and crime scene tape in the neighborhood. The black pick-up truck was also seen sitting on the road.

A sheriff's office spokeswoman later called it "a tragic accident."

