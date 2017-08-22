Arrest made after elderly woman robbed in driveway

- One arrest has been made in the robbery involving an elderly Brandon woman.



Hillsborough County deputies arrested Marcus Hunt, 28, for allegedly following the 86-year-old to her home after she was grocery shopping and, ultimately, robbing her.



The incident occurred on Sunday around 12:30 p.m. The woman had been shopping at the Walmart on Causeway Boulevard. Deputies said at least two suspects were surveilling her from the store, followed her home and parked nearby.



When she began unloading her groceries, that’s when one of them pointed a gun at her, stole her purse and fled in the vehicle. Surveillance images showed the woman in her driveway, with her back to the road. A man is seen walking up the driveway and raising a semi-automatic handgun.

"They followed her home and not only took her purse, but I guess felt the need that somehow they had to produce a gun to make her give up her purse as if she was some type of threat," said Larry McKinnon, Public Information Officer for the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.



The victim’s purse was found in a trash can at the Git-N-Go on Rideout Road in Tampa soon after.



Hunt was charged with robbery and felon in possession of a firearm. Detectives are still searching for the driver, and ask anyone with information to contact the agency at 813-247-8200.



