Tampa police unveil pink patrol cars for breast cancer awareness

- Pink patrol cars were unveiled in Tampa -- with a challenge to the community.



Tampa’s interim police chief Brian Dugan announced the police agency joined the American Cancer Society campaign, “Real Men Wear Pink” to raise breast cancer awareness and raise research funds.



During his Tuesday morning press conference, Dugan stood in front of two of the newly-designed patrol cars -- one was black and the other was white. Both had pink striping. Rise Tampa, the agency’s foundation, paid for the striping.



He encouraged the public to raise awareness of the disease by snapping photos of the pink patrol vehicles and sharing them on social media with the hashtag #TPDPink. The agency will announce photo opportunities on social media and those who participate could win a prize. The winner will be announced at the end of October.



Dugan added that supporters can purchase “Unlock the Cure” awareness coins. The front of the coin includes the Tampa Police badge and the back includes the pink ribbon which symbolizes breast cancer awareness. Both sides are outlined in pink. directed supports to donate on the American Cancer Society campaign page. All proceeds benefit the campaign. Visit risetampa.org/challengecoin/ to purchase and view the awareness coins.



If people wish to donate directly, they can visit Dugan’s campaign page by clicking here.

“There are so many of us that have had people in our family – myself included – that have been touched by cancer,” Dugan said during the announcement, “and it’s a great opportunity for us to help raise money and awareness in fighting breast cancer.”