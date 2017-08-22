"Cavern" under roadway closes Fletcher lanes

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Aug 22 2017 01:08PM EDT

Updated: Aug 22 2017 01:08PM EDT

TAMPA (FOX 13) - Deputies say erosion underneath Fletcher Avenue has forced them to close part of the busy road to traffic until repairs can be made.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, a “cavern” has formed under the westbound lanes of Fletcher where it crosses over the Hillsborough River.  All westbound traffic is shut down from I-75 to Telecom Parkway.

Traffic is being diverted southbound on Telecom, which loops back to Morris Bridge Road.

Deputies say they hope the road will be repaired by the evening, but motorists should plan an alternate route until then.

