Alcohol now allowed on St. Pete Beach, with limits

- It's been banned for years, but legal drinking is coming to some of the sands of St. Pete Beach.

Don't grab your bottle just yet. There's a big catch.

Tuesday, the St. Pete Beach City Commission voted unanimously – 5-0 - to allow alcoholic beverages on limited areas of the beach.

It only applies only to guests at the gulf-front hotels in designated hotel cabana areas.

That means if you live in St. Pete Beach or if you're just visiting the beach for the day, the ban still stands on public and private beaches.

Some in opposition to the new rules say it would be a shame to potentially spoil the clean, white sand beaches that draw so many tourists to the area.

Others say the limited allowance could attract more visitors to stay in beachfront hotels.

Neighboring Treasure Island and Madeira Beach allow drinking on most city-owned and public beaches, but not in glass bottles. Clearwater Beach does not.