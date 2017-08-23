Southbound lanes of U.S. 19 reopened after serious crash

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Aug 23 2017 06:09AM EDT

Updated: Aug 23 2017 07:30AM EDT

LARGO (FOX 13) - Largo police shut down the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 19 at East Bay Drive for about two hours.

Officials described the Wednesday morning incident as a "serious crash." SkyFOX aerials showed traffic backed up for a couple of miles by 6:15 a.m. with cars being diverted onto Frontage Road.

No other information was immediately provided. Police said a media release will be issued with more details.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 13 for the latest.

