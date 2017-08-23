North Port police seek armed kidnapping suspect

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Aug 23 2017 06:42AM EDT

Updated: Aug 23 2017 06:52AM EDT

NORTH PORT (FOX 13) - North Port police are searching for an armed kidnapping suspect, but advise the public to use caution if they see him.

Aaron Demetris Gainer is wanted for armed kidnapping, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.

Police said to use “extreme caution” and call 911 if he is seen. His last known location was Arcadia but he could still be in the area. His victims, who are known to Gainer, are accounted for and are OK. No information was provided on the victims’ identity and their relation to him.  The details surrounding the alleged incidents leading up to his charges have not been released.

His photo was shared on North Port police’s Facebook page. In the comment section, police wrote, “We have an orange outfit for him…”

Up Next:


Up Next

  • North Port police seek armed kidnapping suspect
  • F-35 fighter parts manufacturer celebrates 20 years in Pinellas
  • Water Street project plan visuals released
  • Girl dies after being hit by truck in Riverview neighborhood
  • Lakeland K9 unit members disciplined for speeding
  • Ybor City security guard skips court, prompting new warrant
  • Gibsonton man allegedly tweeted child porn to local TV anchor
  • Tampa police unveil pink patrol cars for breast cancer awareness
  • Feeling lucky? Powerball jackpot climbs to $700 million
  • Pedestrian hit and killed by Lakeland city employee