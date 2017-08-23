Pedestrian hit and killed by Lakeland city employee

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Aug 23 2017 07:01AM EDT

Updated: Aug 23 2017 07:01AM EDT

LAKELAND (FOX 13) - A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle driven city employee.

Lakeland police are investigating the death of a man who was hit by a vehicle while riding a scooter. The accident occurred at Forest Park Drive and Harden Boulevard which is near Lakeland Christian School. No students were involved in the accident.

The victim was hit by a Lakeland city employee who was off-duty. No other details were provided, including the victim’s identity.

Northbound traffic is currently blocked.

FOX 13 has a crew heading to the scene.

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Pedestrian hit and killed by Lakeland city employee
  • F-35 fighter parts manufacturer celebrates 20 years in Pinellas
  • Water Street project plan visuals released
  • Girl dies after being hit by truck in Riverview neighborhood
  • Lakeland K9 unit members disciplined for speeding
  • Ybor City security guard skips court, prompting new warrant
  • Gibsonton man allegedly tweeted child porn to local TV anchor
  • Tampa police unveil pink patrol cars for breast cancer awareness
  • Feeling lucky? Powerball jackpot climbs to $700 million
  • North Port police seek armed kidnapping suspect