Pedestrian hit and killed by Lakeland city employee
LAKELAND (FOX 13) - A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle driven city employee.
Lakeland police are investigating the death of a man who was hit by a vehicle while riding a scooter. The accident occurred at Forest Park Drive and Harden Boulevard which is near Lakeland Christian School. No students were involved in the accident.
The victim was hit by a Lakeland city employee who was off-duty. No other details were provided, including the victim’s identity.
Northbound traffic is currently blocked.
