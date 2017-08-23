Feeling lucky? Powerball jackpot climbs to $700 million

- The second largest Powerball jackpot in the history of the game could be yours Wednesday night.



The Powerball prize climbed to $700 million, after no winning ticket from Saturday's drawing.

Lottery tickets costs $2 to play. Participants must match five numbers, in no particular order, and also have the correct Powerball number to win. The drawing takes place at 10:59 p.m.

Business Insider republished advice for winners provided by billionaire business owner Mark Cuban. He advised the following for new millionaires:

- Hire a tax attorney first.

- Don't take the lump sum. You don't want to blow it all in one spot.

- If you weren't happy yesterday, you won't be happy tomorrow. It's money. It's not happiness.

- If you were happy yesterday, you are going to be a lot happier tomorrow. It's money. Life gets easier when you don't have to worry about the bills.

- Tell all your friends and relatives no. They will ask. Tell them no. If you are close to them, you already know who needs help and what they need. Feel free to help some, but talk to your accountant before you do anything and remember this, no one needs $1 million for anything. No one needs $100,000 for anything. Anyone who asks is not your friend.

- You don't become a smart investor when you win the lottery. Don't make investments. You can put it in the bank and live comfortably. Forever. You will sleep a lot better knowing you won't lose money.