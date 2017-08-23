Lakeland veterinarian, husband face animal cruelty charges

- A veterinarian and her husband were arrested for animal cruelty of their own pets, according to deputies.

On Tuesday, Polk County deputies arrested Dr. Gail Anne Nichols, 66, and her husband, Paul Craig Smith, 74, and charged them with felony animal cruelty. Nichols practiced veterinary medicine part-time at Gulfport Veterinary Clinic in Gulfport, and at Animal Emergency of Pasco in Port Richey.

After the investigation, officials said they found 28 miniature horses, two full-sized horses, eight dogs, and two parrots that were neglected and have since been removed from their home. The animals found at the couple’s home are personally owned by Nichols and not affiliated with a veterinary practice.

According to their arrest affidavits, there was a strong odor of ammonia as deputies searched their property, and it was “infested with rats.” Two macaw-type parrots were found inside the front porch living in “filthy dirty cages” and both had missing feathers on their chests.

Horses were found with dried fecal matter in their tails and had severely overgrown hooves, “to the point they were spiraled upwards,” according to the affidavit. One of the horses had one overgrown hoof facing backward. Another was only able to walk on three legs after suffering an untreated injury. Three miniature horses had to be euthanized due to their overgrown hooves.

Six of the eight dogs suffered from flea infestation, according to the medical evaluations. Nichols and Smith both lived in separate trailers on the property. Two of the dogs were in Smith’s trailer with no access to food and water, per the affidavit.

Sheriff Grady Judd will provide more details around the case at a Wednesday afternoon press conference. The animals are currently being housed at the agency’s facilities.