Firearms stolen, elderly person injured during home invasion

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Aug 23 2017 09:18PM EDT

Updated: Aug 23 2017 09:19PM EDT

WESLEY CHAPEL (FOX 13) - Deputies are looking for a suspect they're calling armed and dangerous after he battered an elderly victim inside their home. 

It happened at a home on Magnolia Boulevard in Wesley Chapel around 1 p.m. Wednesday. 

Detectives say they're looking for a black male, medium height and build, who was wearing shorts, a Polo shirt, and a black backpack. 

They say he was already armed when he broke into the home and stole several more firearms. 

The elderly victim inside was battered but his or her injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Detectives said the man they're after is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who has information about the home invasion or stolen firearms is asked to call 1-800-706-2488.

