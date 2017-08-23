Travel agents troubled by Mexico travel advisory

“50 percent of our clients that want an all-inclusive are going to Mexico,” Savvinidis, with Travel Leaders, said.

She says despite the warnings, Mexican vacations are still incredibly popular and safe.

”What I stress to my clients is to stay in the area in which they're going if they're going to an all-inclusive. It's all-inclusive for a reason. It's self-contained,” she said.

She says always stay vigilant whenever and wherever you travel.

“We tell them to use caution [and] to let their family and friends know where they're going and have the proper documentation and take travel insurance,” she said.

The U.S. State Department has issued a travel warning for U.S. citizens heading to Mexico, saying too many Americans have fallen victim to killings, kidnappings, and robberies in certain Mexican states.

In several cases, it says citizens should "defer non-essential travel" to the most dangerous areas.

Even some of the major tourist hotspots have seen an increase in violence.

Quintana Roo - which includes Cancun, Cozumel, Playa Del Carmen and Riviera Maya - saw a spike in murders over 2016, though most were targeted between rival criminal groups.



It's troubling news for local travel agents like Lisa Savvinidis.

In the report, it’s noted the Mexican government dedicates vast resources to protecting tourist destinations and that there's no evidence suggesting Americans are being specifically targeted.

For more from the U.S. State Department, see their advisory at https://travel.state.gov/content/passports/en/alertswarnings/mexico-travel-warning.html.