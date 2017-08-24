Stolen-car chase ends in Tampa skate park

- Two suspects were arrested early Thursday morning after an overnight shooting and police chase ended with a stolen car stuck in a skate bowl, but two others may still be on the loose.

It was just before 11:30 p.m. when officers responded to reports of gunfire off East Genesee Street in Tampa. They spotted a Kia Sol speeding away from the scene of what turned out to be a home invasion there.

Officers chased the Kia into Perry Harvey Park, where it drove into the bumpy concrete bowl in the skate park portion of the park known as the 'Bro Bowl' and apparently became stuck. Two suspects bailed out and fled on foot, but were nabbed by police not far away.

Daniel Luis Santana, 21, and Bradley Scott Kincaid, 24, both face several charges. But police believe there were four suspects in the initial home invasion, which left one person hospitalized after being pistol-whipped. Police are still looking for the other two suspects, but they did not share any details or descriptions.

The Kia, which turned out to have been stolen from Tampa International Airport, was winched from the skate bowl later in the morning. Crews were pressure-washing the concrete in hopes of removing the oil and other fluids that spilled in the crash.

The iconic skate park was just refurbished last summer.

Stay with FOX 13 for any updates.