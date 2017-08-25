Long-time shelter pup snuggles with toy during nap

- A pup at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay had been in the kennel so long she was brought into the adoption office to live to help get her adopted.

Kayla, a five-year-old retriever/terrier, American Staffordshire mix, is almost six-years-old and she was brought to the shelter in July.

The Humane Society shared a photo of the sweet pup snuggled up with a toy which she cuddled throughout her whole nap. "Our hearts break for her spending so many days in the kennel," the post said. "She's being such a good girl and we hope this will help potential adopters see that too!"

Kayla would love a family that's active and energetic, and without cats. She loves to cuddle and she loves the water.

For more information about Kayla, head to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay's website.