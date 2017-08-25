Lakeland pharmacist robbed at gunpoint

- A pharmacist held at gunpoint survived a robbery that was recorded on surveillance video in Lakeland.

The robbery happened at 2:25 a.m. Wednesday at the Walgreen's at 4445 U.S. Highway 98 North.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, the armed man entered the store overnight, jumped the counter, and demanded drugs from the pharmacist. The pharmacist opened a locked case and filled the robber's backpack with medicine bottles, including oxycodone and Percocet pills.

Investigators said the man threatened to shoot the pharmacist if she made any noise. He left the business with an unknown number of drugs.

Polk County detectives said the robber visited another Lakeland Walgreen's, the one at 4340 Florida Ave S, the same morning but did not commit a crime. Investigators are concerned he could be linked to similar robberies in other counties.

The sheriff’s office posted the video on Facebook, along with a plea for anyone who recognizes the man.

“Look at his clothing - specifically his Detroit Red Wings baseball cap,” the post says. “He's also wearing a purple glove on his right hand, the one holding the gun. He's about 5'7" tall, medium build, wearing grey sweatpants, black and white New Balance sneakers with white laces, a white T-shirt, a camo hoodie, and black framed glasses.”

Deputies say anyone with information should contact the Polk County Sheriff's Office or Heartland Crimestoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS.