Tampa man arrested for breaking baby's legs, ribs

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Aug 25 2017 04:08PM EDT

Updated: Aug 25 2017 04:08PM EDT

TAMPA, Fla. - A 21-year-old Tampa man was arrested after a four-week-old baby was found with two broken legs and ribs.

Hillsborough County deputies say the baby girl was brought to the emergency room Tuesday night with a swollen foot, swollen ankle, and a fever.

Doctors say both legs were fractured several times, and her arm and two ribs were also fractured and in various stages of healing.

Deputies arrested and charged Antonio Cordero with four counts of aggravated child abuse.

Deputies say Cordero knew of the child and had regular contact with her and admitted to the offenses, but deputies did not specify his relationship with her.

Child protection services has placed the baby with a responsible adult. 

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Tampa man arrested for breaking baby's legs, ribs
  • School resource officer fired for improper conduct with child with autism
  • Victim recovering after violent home invasion
  • West Tampa bicyclist hit, killed by car
  • Scammer poses as Mulberry BBQ king to swindle victims
  • County pulls Bradenton Confederate monument down overnight
  • Pinellas sheriff K9 locates stolen dog and suspected thief
  • Krisemen, 7 points behind, endorsed by former president Obama
  • Two arrests made in Ybor City beating, robbery
  • Lakeland pharmacist robbed at gunpoint