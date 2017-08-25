Two arrests made in Ybor City beating, robbery

Related Headlines Ybor City beating, robbery caught on camera

- The Tampa Police Department says officers arrested two men in connection with a beating and robbery caught on camera in Ybor City almost two weeks ago.

Surveillance cameras behind Stone Soup Company on 7th Avenue captured the battery and robbery that left 24-year-old Dustin Lowe with severe injuries.

Police say one of the suspects, Javarez Thomas turned himself in at the Orient Road jail Friday. TPD says Thomas can be seen in the video punching Lowe and knocking him down.

The other suspect, Hector Rivera-Reyes, who police say was not visible in the video, was arrested Monday, August 21.

It happened Sunday, August 13, just before 10:30 p.m. Video shows Lowe at the back door of the business when a man police say was Javarez Thomas, approaches and begins to exchange words before throwing a punch.

TPD says four suspects were involved. Lowe lay unconscious on the ground as people picked his pockets. His injuries were non-life threatening, but he suffered a skull fracture and a broken nose and was in intensive care.

TPD officers are still looking for the other two suspects. Anyone with information about the incident or who the suspects may be should call The Tampa Police Department.

The case remains under investigation, as two other men who participated in the robbery have not yet been arrested.

Javarez Thomas, 23, Hector Rivera-Reyes, 23, were both charged with robbery and felony battery.

Updates on Lowe's recovery can be found on his family's GoFundMe page.