Missing St. Pete girl found safe at rec center

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Aug 25 2017 08:34PM EDT

Updated: Aug 25 2017 08:56PM EDT

ST. PETERSBURG (FOX 13) - Police say a 10-year-old girl with special needs who went missing around 3 p.m. Friday was found safe at a rec center nearby her school.

Previously, Breale Ali was last seen going to her car circle after school at Mount Vernon Elementary on 13th Avenue North.

This was Breale Ali's first day at the school as a second-grader and she is not familiar with the area.

St. Petersburg police were assisting the Pinellas County School District Police in an active search.

