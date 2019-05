Images via HCSO Images via HCSO

- Deputies in Hillsborough County are looking for four heavily-disguised suspects who pretended to be officers when they raided a Citrus Park home and tied up three victims.

According to the sheriff’s office, it was around 3 a.m. Thursday when the four forced their way into a home on Tabor Drive, claiming to be law enforcement officers. But once inside, they bound the hands of the three adults inside and ransacked the master bedroom before fleeing in a gray sedan.

According to the victims, nearly $20,000 in gold was stolen, along with $10,000 in cash.

One suspect fired a shot in the process, but no one was hurt.

Deputies are reviewing home surveillance footage that shows three of the suspects burst through the door. Meanwhile, they are asking for any tips from the public.

The first suspect is described as a male between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10, with an average build. He was last seen wearing a maroon Adidas hoodie, a mask, sweatpants and running shoes.

Deputies say the second suspect is described as a man “with a potbelly,” about 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-10. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeve shirt with another long-sleeve shirt covering his face, plus sweatpants and running shoes.

The third male suspect is taller, around 5-foot-10 to 6 feet tall, with a “large” build. He was last seen wearing a zip-up hoodie with his face covered, sweatpants, and white sneakers.

Deputies say the fourth suspect was not seen on video and no description was provided.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects involved in this home invasion is urged to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200. A cash reward is available by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS, online at www.crimestopperstb.com, or through the P3 Tips mobile app.