Local News hitting, shaking children"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/news/florida-news/florida-day-care-worker-accused-of-hitting-shaking-children">Florida day care worker accused of hitting, shaking children</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/change-of-plans-for-tampa-travelers-who-were-supposed-to-cruise-to-cuba"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/08/Change_of_plans_for_Cuba_bound_cruise_fr_1_7367329_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Change of plans for Tampa travelers who were supposed to cruise to Cuba"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/change-of-plans-for-tampa-travelers-who-were-supposed-to-cruise-to-cuba">Change of plans for Tampa travelers who were supposed to cruise to Cuba</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/pasco-deputy-shot-after-responding-to-domestic-incident"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/08/Peterson_1559992583472_7366645_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Pasco County deputy shot after responding to domestic incident"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/pasco-deputy-shot-after-responding-to-domestic-incident">Pasco County deputy shot after responding to domestic incident</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtvt/sports/danielle-fotopoulos-still-golden-20-years-later"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/07/Eckerd_soccer_coach_reflects_20_years_af_4_7366461_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Danielle Fotopoulos still golden, 20 years later"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/sports/danielle-fotopoulos-still-golden-20-years-later">Danielle Fotopoulos still golden, 20 years later</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/florida-news/florida-day-care-worker-accused-of-hitting-shaking-children">Florida day care worker accused of hitting, shaking children</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/change-of-plans-for-tampa-travelers-who-were-supposed-to-cruise-to-cuba">Change of plans for Tampa travelers who were supposed to cruise to Cuba</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/pasco-deputy-shot-after-responding-to-domestic-incident">Pasco County deputy shot after responding to domestic incident</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/sports/danielle-fotopoulos-still-golden-20-years-later">Danielle Fotopoulos still golden, 20 years later</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/deputies-hudson-beach-bar-robbery-was-an-inside-job">Deputies: Hudson beach bar robbery was an inside job</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/trump-says-agreement-reached-with-mexico-to-prevent-tariffs">Trump says agreement reached with Mexico to prevent tariffs</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-live" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/live" data-dropdown="drop-nav-live" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Live</a> <ul id="drop-nav-live" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/live">FOX 13 Broadcasts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/radar-stream">SkyTower Radar Feed</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/skytower-radar">SkyTower Radar Views</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/radar-stream">Live Radar Feed</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/interactive-radar">Interactive Radar</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/marine-conditions">Marine Weather</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/webcams">Live Webcams</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather">Video Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/tropics">Tropics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/tropics/hurricane-prep">Hurricane Prep</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.myfoxhurricane.com">MyFoxHurricane</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-goodday" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day" data-dropdown="drop-nav-goodday" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Good Day</a> <ul id="drop-nav-goodday" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/charleys-world">Charley's World</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/recipes">Recipes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/hometown-heroes">Hometown Heroes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/babies-first-birthday-photos-on-good-day-tampa-bay">First Birthdays</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sports" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sports" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Sports</a> <ul id="drop-nav-sports" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/buccaneers">Buccaneers</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/lightning">Lightning</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/rays">Rays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/prep">High School</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/world-cup">World Cup</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-welivehere" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/we-live-here" data-dropdown="drop-nav-welivehere" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">We Live Here</a> <ul id="drop-nav-welivehere" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/community">Care Force</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/whats-right">What's Right</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/one-tank-trips">One Tank Trips</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> More <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/seen-on-tv">Seen on TV</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about">About Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about/tv-listings">TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/community">Care Force</a></li> </ul> </li> </ul> </nav> <!-- END: navigation-v2 --> </div> </div> <script type="text/javascript">var ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (FOX 13) ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (FOX 13) - A little girl in St. Petersburg survived her battle against cancer, and decided to help other kids going through the fight -- raising over $10,000!

Five-year-old Caroline Gallagher was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia when she was just 19 months old. She underwent chemotherapy at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital, and has been in remission for nearly three years.

She decided to start selling lemonade to help other children who are going through the same thing she experienced.

"You get the stuff that's in, like, a cute lemonade box and you, like, pour it in water, I'm guessing, and then you mix it and then you put it into a cute container with a hose and you can push it to get the lemonade out," little Caroline explained of her lemonade-making process. Caroline and her little sister Charlotte started C&C Lemonade Factory to raise money. Their goal for Saturday's fundraiser was to raise at least $2,000 and donate the funds to Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation as well as the hospital that helped Caroline survive her battle.

The little girls far surpased that goal: they raised a total of $10,925! The donations were made in person and online, with donors across the U.S. and even from Canada and the United Kingdom. Officer involved in Clearwater shooting

By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Jun 08 2019 08:37PM EDT
Updated Jun 08 2019 10:47PM EDT

Police in Clearwater said one of their officers was involved in a shooting Saturday night. Officers responded to a disturbance call in the 1000 block of LaSalle Street. At some point during the investigation, an officer shot at a 20-year-old man. The cruise ship was originally scheduled to dock in Havana, Cuba, but has since been given a new itinerary. </p><p>Many passengers were unhappy with this last-minute change, as it was a dream vacation they had been planning for over a year. </p><p>"We just had all these plans. "We just had all these plans. We bought our excursions, and it was going to be everything we thought it was going to be," said Champaigne Spivey, a passenger from Tampa. Elderly man drowned while trying to help grandson in high surf at Madeira Beach

By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Jun 08 2019 04:58PM EDT

An elderly man drowned in Madeira Beach while trying to help his grandson in high surf Saturday afternoon, authorities said. According to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened at the Madeira Beach Access County Park, located at 14400 Gulf Blvd, just after 12:30 p.m. Witnesses told deputies that 71-year-old Osman Pehlivanovic had gone into the water to help his 12-year-old grandson in the high surf, but became unresponsive. 