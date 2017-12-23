77-year-old dies in apartment fire in Bradenton

- A 77-year-old man was found dead following a fire in Bradenton Friday night.

The fire was reported shortly before 10 p.m. at Woodlands Village, a senior living community located on 301 Boulevard East in Bradenton.

Officials said the fire broke out in the victim's apartment. According to detectives, there is no foul play and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The victim's name has not been released pending next of kin notification.