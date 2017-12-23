77-year-old dies in apartment fire in Bradenton

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Dec 23 2017 10:47AM EST

Updated: Dec 23 2017 11:16AM EST

BRADENTON (FOX 13) - A 77-year-old man was found dead following a fire in Bradenton Friday night.

The fire was reported shortly before 10 p.m. at Woodlands Village, a senior living community located on 301 Boulevard East in Bradenton. 

Officials said the fire broke out in the victim's apartment. According to detectives, there is no foul play and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The victim's name has not been released pending next of kin notification.

Up Next:


Up Next

  • 77-year-old dies in apartment fire in Bradenton
  • Tampa police searching for second driver in fatal crash
  • Courtroom judge plays Santa for special needs kids
  • Elderly couple finds love at senior living center
  • Air travel steady two days before Christmas
  • Memorial tournament held for man fatally hit by softball
  • Attorney accused of making porn with Pinellas inmates charged in Hillsborough
  • All the ways you can track Santa on his journey
  • Police think teen's disappearance linked to unsolved murder
  • No bond for man charged with killing pregnant mother