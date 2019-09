- This gator didn't want to give up without a fight.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said multiple residents called about a large alligator on a sidewalk off Lakewood Drive near Brandon Parkway on Wednesday morning.

Video taken at the scene showed the 9-foot gator didn't seem too happy to be interrupted during its morning stroll.

Deputy Steven Ferreira and trappers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission worked to capture the reptile.

The alligator could be heard hissing as it attempted to escape using a "death roll" defensive move.

Trappers were eventually able to wrangle the gator and removed it from the area.