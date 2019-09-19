Six years after a decorated Vietnam War veteran shot and killed his wife's lover, his wife was found dead in their Brandon home, the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner confirmed Wednesday.
Court records show Ralph Wald, a retired U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel, turned 77 years old Monday. That morning, Hillsborough County deputies were called to his home on Clara Drive where they found a woman's body . The M.E.'s office told FOX 13 it received the body of Johnna Flores, 48, who is Wald's wife.
Two days later, deputies had not made any arrests.