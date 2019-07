Related Headlines Could you pass the naturalization test?

- There’s a patriotic feeling in the air because of the Fourth of July tomorrow, but this Independence Day is extra special to 53 new Americans.

They were sworn in today at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services building in Tampa.

These new citizens come from 34 different countries, but now they’re officially Americans.

Among other things, the new citizens had to pass a written civics test on how the U.S. government works.

They can now register to vote and apply for a U.S. passport.