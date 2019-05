- AAA is reminding drivers not to drink and drive over the long Memorial Day weekend by offering free towing home.

Drivers can get a free tow within a 10-mile radius if they believe they are too impaired to drive.

The "Tow to Go" service is available from Friday, May 24 to 6 a.m. Tuesday, May 28.

The company says the service is free for anyone, not just AAA members, but warned it should be used as a last resort.

Other options to get home safely include Lyft, Uber and public transportation.

"Tow to Go" is available for drivers in Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, North Dakota, Nebraska, Tennessee, Wisconsin and parts of Indiana. To request a ride, call 855-2-TOW-2-GO or 855-286-9246.

For more information on the program, visit AAA's website.