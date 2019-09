- As Hurricane Dorian makes its way through the Atlantic, Florida health officials are urging residents to refill their prescription medications.

Now that a state of emergency was declared in the state, you can get an extra 30-day supply for most prescription drugs regardless of when you last filled them. The rule only applies to medications that still have authorized refills remaining.

If you are on a controlled substance, you may need to contact your doctor to make special arrangements since some of those drugs are prescribed monthly.

Those who take prescription medication should also keep a list of their prescriptions, dosages and any other special instructions with their emergency medication supply.



