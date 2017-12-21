Alert issued for missing teen from Broward Co.

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Dec 21 2017 10:53PM EST

Updated: Dec 21 2017 10:59PM EST

DEERFIELD BEACH (FOX 13) - A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert has been issued for 15-year-old Molly Hemphill.

Molly Hemphill is described as a white female, 5 feet tall, 100 pounds, with auburn hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen in the area of 1300 West Hillsborough Boulevard in Deerfield Beach.

Molly Hemphill was last seen wearing a blue and white school shirt, a navy blue skirt, and light colored tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Molly Hemphill is asked to contact the Coconut Creek Police Department at 954-973-6700 or 911.
 

