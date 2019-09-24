< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> <article> <section id="story430179076" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="430179076" data-article-version="1.0">Allegiant, PIE partnership extended through 2024</h1> </header> class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Allegiant, PIE partnership extended through 2024&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/allegiant-pie-partnership-extended-through-2024" data-title="Allegiant, PIE partnership extended through 2024" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/allegiant-pie-partnership-extended-through-2024" addthis:title="Allegiant, PIE partnership extended through 2024"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-430179076.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-430179076");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_430179076_430165378_101875"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WTVT"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_430179076_430165378_101875";this.videosJson='[{"id":"430165378","video":"608408","title":"Pinellas%20County%2C%20Allegiant%20extend%20contract%20to%202024","caption":"Allegiant%20Airlines%20and%20Pinellas%20County%20reached%20a%20deal%20Tuesday%20to%20extend%20the%20airline%27s%20contract%20at%20St.%20Petersburg-Clearwater%20International%20Airport%20%28PIE%29%20through%202024.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox13news.com%2Fmedia.fox13news.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F09%2F24%2FPinellas_County__Allegiant_extend_contra_0_7673990_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtvt.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F09%2F24%2FPinellas_County__Allegiant_extend_contract_to_20_608408_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1663972393%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DbM2-6l4Yn_wuogkC9BMeLqbCHu4","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtvt/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fallegiant-pie-partnership-extended-through-2024"}},"createDate":"Sep 24 2019 06:33PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WTVT"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_430179076_430165378_101875",video:"608408",poster:"https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/24/Pinellas_County__Allegiant_extend_contra_0_7673990_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Allegiant%2520Airlines%2520and%2520Pinellas%2520County%2520reached%2520a%2520deal%2520Tuesday%2520to%2520extend%2520the%2520airline%2527s%2520contract%2520at%2520St.%2520Petersburg-Clearwater%2520International%2520Airport%2520%2528PIE%2529%2520through%25202024.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtvt.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/09/24/Pinellas_County__Allegiant_extend_contract_to_20_608408_1800.mp4?Expires=1663972393&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=bM2-6l4Yn_wuogkC9BMeLqbCHu4",eventLabel:"Pinellas%20County%2C%20Allegiant%20extend%20contract%20to%202024-430165378",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtvt/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fallegiant-pie-partnership-extended-through-2024"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/allegiant-pie-partnership-extended-through-2024">Dan Matics, FOX 13 News </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 24 2019 09:40PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-430179076"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Sep 24 2019 06:33PM EDT<span></p> </div> </div> id="photoCarousel-430179076" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-430179076-430165363"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/24/Pinellas_County__Allegiant_extend_contra_1_7673991_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/24/Pinellas_County__Allegiant_extend_contra_1_7673991_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/24/Pinellas_County__Allegiant_extend_contra_1_7673991_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/24/Pinellas_County__Allegiant_extend_contra_1_7673991_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/24/Pinellas_County__Allegiant_extend_contra_1_7673991_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-430179076-430165363" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/24/Pinellas_County__Allegiant_extend_contra_1_7673991_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/24/Pinellas_County__Allegiant_extend_contra_1_7673991_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, <strong class='dateline'>CLEARWATER, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> (FOX 13)</strong> - Improvements have been underway at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE), but even more could be on the way. </p><p>Pinellas County Commissioners signed off Tuesday on an extension of the airport’s contract with Allegiant Airlines, through 2024, which will bring an estimated $14.2 million in revenue to PIE.</p><p>In 2006 Allegiant operated 12 non-stop flights and, by 2018, the airline served 55 nonstop destinations and 668,000 thousand passengers. With more 25 more years ahead, airline's partnership with the airport could mean big business for the Bay Area.</p><p>“There are so many people that are coming into town,” said Tony Loeffler who owns a small business on Central Avenue in St. Petersburg.</p><p>Potential passengers of Allegiant are also Loeffler's customers and family. <p>"It's an economical way for her to come down and visit us," Loeffler said.</p><p>The county also approved nearly $20 million in funds from the Federal Aviation Administration to update the airport's runway.</p><p>"We are going to resurface," Airport Director Thomas Jewsbury told FOX 13. "Also redo all the lighting and the shoulder and the safety ways that are associated with it."</p><p>The expanded runways and taxiways will allow more room for larger aircraft, like Airbus A320s and Boeing 737s.</p><p>Timelines for the resurfacing project were not yet determined. </p> 