- An alligator with a thirst for knowledge decided to step foot on an elementary school campus in Manatee County.

The 8-foot, 2-inch gator was found outside Palm View Elementary School in Palmetto Wednesday afternoon.

The school's principal closed off the area near the large reptile and called wildlife officials.

The alligator was safely removed from campus.

Only in Florida. This gator made his way onto the campus of Palm View Elementary School in Palmetto. @Manateeschools sent us this photo. The gator has since been removed! @FOX13News @chriscato #Manatee #Palmetto pic.twitter.com/bM9e3DiLv0 — Kim Kuizon FOX 13 (@kkuizon) May 29, 2019

Continue reading below