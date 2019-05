- An alligator crossing a road and blocking traffic is a common occurrence in Florida.

In Port Richey, Tammie Hendren was traveling on Little Road when her vehicle approached the reptile pedestrian. around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday. That’s when she began recording the not-so-bizarre traffic jam.

“Traffic [locked] it up to prevent collisions because of this little guy taking an evening stroll,” she said. “How fitting when my music was playing, ‘Wild Thing.’”

Her footage shows several vehicles pausing to allow the gator to take its slow stroll.

The “little guy” seemed to have made it safely across the street, where a Pasco County Sheriff’s Office patrol car was sitting.



