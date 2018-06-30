Amber Alert cancelled for 3 missing children

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Jun 30 2018 09:35AM EDT

Updated: Jun 30 2018 11:24AM EDT

NEW SMYRNA BEACH (FOX 13) - An amber alert for three children reported missing from New Smyrna Beach has been cancelled.

The missing children were 3-year-old Akeem Dorset, 8-year-old Makylah Brown and 10-year-old Aaliyah Brown. 

They were believed to be in the company of 65-year-old Venita Porter-Carter, who is a black female weighing 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. 

Police thought they were traveling in a 2010 white Suzuki Grand Vitara with Florida license plate 632RKB. 

The amber alert was cancelled within two hours.

