Amber Alert cancelled for 3 missing children

- An amber alert for three children reported missing from New Smyrna Beach has been cancelled.

The missing children were 3-year-old Akeem Dorset, 8-year-old Makylah Brown and 10-year-old Aaliyah Brown.

They were believed to be in the company of 65-year-old Venita Porter-Carter, who is a black female weighing 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police thought they were traveling in a 2010 white Suzuki Grand Vitara with Florida license plate 632RKB.

The amber alert was cancelled within two hours.