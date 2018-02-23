AR-15 found in Pasco High student's truck

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Feb 23 2018 12:25PM EST

Updated: Feb 23 2018 12:47PM EST

DADE CITY (FOX 13) - An 18-year-old Pasco County student was arrested after an AR-15 was found in his truck, which was parked at school Friday morning, police say.

A staff member noticed shotgun shell casings in the bed of a student’s truck parked at Pasco High School, according to Dade City police. The employee looked into the passenger compartment and saw a gun case on the seat.

Dade City police was contacted and officers opened the object, which turned out to be a gun case containing an AR-15 rifle and ammunition, they said.

Police arrested 18-year-old Dillon Nathanial Xynides. School officials say there is no threat to the Pasco County High or anyone affiliated with the school.

In a robocall sent to parents, the message said, “It is our understanding that the gun was purchased last night for recreational hunting.”

