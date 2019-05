- Singer Ariana Grande will be taking the stage inside Amalie Arena, but this time, there will be a stricter-than-normal bag policy for concertgoers.

All fans expecting to get inside must only bring a small clear bag, no larger than a Ziploc freezer bag. Each fan is allowed one plastic or vinyl bag that can be no larger than 12 x 6 x 12 inches. Anyone with purses, backpacks or small clutches will not be allowed passed security.

The policy is a first for Amalie Arena and comes after the singer’s Manchester, England show was attacked by terrorists. In May of 2017, a suicide bomber detonated a bomb at her concert that killed 22 people and injured over 50 others. Since then, the singer has maintained the policy for all of her live shows.

The concert in Tampa is sold out, and will start at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Continue reading below