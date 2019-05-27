Half an hour before closing time Sunday at Tampa Premium Outlet Mall, a man wielding a sledgehammer walked in at Helzberg Diamonds and smashed a case containing Rolex watches.
As an employee walked toward him, the thief began violently bashing the top of the case. He put the watches in a plastic grocery bag and took off.
Thankfully, a surveillance camera right behind the case caught an up-close view of the whole thing, including the man's face. Now, investigators hope someone recognizes the burglar and turns him in.