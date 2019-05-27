It has been 23 years since Marie Menendez has had to re-live her husband’s murder. Two decades later, it doesn't get easier

"When I saw him in his boxer shorts and shirt and a whole lot of blood, he was shot in the heart," sobbed Menendez.

Richard Menendez tried to fight off armed robbers who had broken into his home in the middle of the night. One of them was 16-year-old Lolita Barthel, who shot Menendez to death.