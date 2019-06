- The Clearwater Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a 39-year-old man dead on Saturday evening.

The incident occurred shortly after 7 p.m. on LaSalle Street.

According to police, officers received a report of an armed man waving a gun in a threatening manner in the area of a crowd. When they initially responded around 6:30 p.m., nothing was found.

At 7:09, officers received information that the man, later identified as Bryan Wallace, was back in the area. They located him and a gun fell out of his waistband as officers gave him commands, according to the police department.

Investigators said when Wallace went to reach for his gun on the ground, two officers fired their weapons in fear for their safety.

Wallace died at Morton Plant Hospital.

The officers who opened fire are Justin Buis and Michael Diaz. Both are on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, which is standard protocol.