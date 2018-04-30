Armed robbery suspect stole from downtown Tampa hotel, police say

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Apr 30 2018 05:16AM EDT

Updated: Apr 30 2018 05:17AM EDT

TAMPA (FOX 13) - An unknown man remains at large after an armed robbery at a Tampa hotel, police say.

Tampa police officers say they responded to the Marriott Residence Inn at 101 East Tyler Street around 2:15 a.m. in response to the robbery. According to the police department, a man entered the downtown Tampa hotel, implied he had a gun, and demanded cash. 

Police say he fled with an undisclosed amount of cash into an awaiting silver vehicle outside the business, possibly a Nissan. The vehicle traveled southbound on North Tampa Street.

The suspect was described as a black male, between 5’6 to 5’10 feet tall and has twists in his hair. He was last seen wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tampa Police Department at (813) 231-6130 or Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-8477.

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Armed robbery suspect stole from downtown Tampa hotel, police say
  • E. Brorein Street in Tampa permanently closes for Water Street project
  • Slow driver in bike lane pulled over for DUI
  • Police: Woman drove drunk, despite warning
  • Evacuation order lifted following Sebring brush fire
  • Millennials face fast-paced, digital-savvy generation of journalism
  • 81-year-old will be the oldest graduate in USF's upcoming ceremony
  • Community paramedics: New twist on an old job
  • After 30 years, emotional Sarasota officer makes final radio call
  • 10 years after brutal attack, Queena continues to inspire