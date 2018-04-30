Armed robbery suspect stole from downtown Tampa hotel, police say

- An unknown man remains at large after an armed robbery at a Tampa hotel, police say.

Tampa police officers say they responded to the Marriott Residence Inn at 101 East Tyler Street around 2:15 a.m. in response to the robbery. According to the police department, a man entered the downtown Tampa hotel, implied he had a gun, and demanded cash.

Police say he fled with an undisclosed amount of cash into an awaiting silver vehicle outside the business, possibly a Nissan. The vehicle traveled southbound on North Tampa Street.

The suspect was described as a black male, between 5’6 to 5’10 feet tall and has twists in his hair. He was last seen wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tampa Police Department at (813) 231-6130 or Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-8477.