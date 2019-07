The Mote Marine Laboratory, the Coastal Conservation Association Florida and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission continued their red tide recovery efforts on Tuesday, July 2.

They completed the shoreline release of approximately 2,500 juvenile snook at two Charlotte County sites.

Before being released, each snook was weighed and implanted with a PIT tag at Mote’s Aquaculture Research Park. The PIT tag is similar to a pet microchip, which will help researchers collect data about the released snook.

The release is part of the Adopt-A-Snook program which was started by Mote, CCA Florida and the FWC in the fall of 2018.



