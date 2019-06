- Investigators have arrested the man who fatally shot another man in the parking lot of a Tampa mosque back in May.

The shooting occurred in the early morning hours of May 20 at the Islamic Society of Tampa Bay mosque on E. Sligh Avenue.

According to deputies, there had been an argument between the men just before the shooting. Family members identified the victim as Rafat Saeed. Both of them were members of the mosque

On Friday, the sheriff's office issued an arrest warrant for the shooter, 40-year-old MD Rakibul Haque. He turned himself in on Saturday and faces a charge of second-degree murder.

The family of Saeed filed a civil lawsuit against the mosque and Haque shortly after the shooting. Their suit alleges that Haque was a volunteer security guard who was not trained in crisis intervention and de-escalation techniques

Haque is expected to face a judge for his first appearance hearing on Saturday morning.