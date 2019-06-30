< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox13news.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="415525280" data-article-version="1.0">Arrest made in deadly shooting at Tampa mosque</h1> </header> data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-415525280-415531648"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/Still0630_000_1561893373855_7457761_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/Still0630_000_1561893373855_7457761_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/Still0630_000_1561893373855_7457761_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/Still0630_000_1561893373855_7457761_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/Still0630_000_1561893373855_7457761_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-415525280-415531648" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/Still0630_000_1561893373855_7457761_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/Still0630_000_1561893373855_7457761_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/Still0630_000_1561893373855_7457761_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/Still0630_000_1561893373855_7457761_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:wtvtwebteam@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/arrest-made-in-deadly-shooting-at-tampa-mosque">FOX 13 News staff</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 30 2019 07:04AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 30 2019 07:17AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-415525280").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-415525280").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="relatedHeadlines-415525280" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines415525280' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/tampa-mosque-faces-lawsuit-filed-by-family-of-man-shot-by-security-guard"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Widow_of_mosque_shooting_victim_files_la_1_7332626_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Shooting victim's family files suit against mosque</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/argument-leads-to-deadly-shooting-at-tampa-mosque-deputies-say"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/20/tampa%20mosque%20shooting_1558342480256.jpg_7289740_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>HCSO: Argument sparks deadly shooting at mosque</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - Investigators have arrested the man who fatally shot another man in the parking lot of a Tampa mosque back in May. </p><p>The shooting occurred in the early morning hours of May 20 at the Islamic Society of Tampa Bay mosque on E. Sligh Avenue.</p><p>According to deputies, there had been an argument between the men just before the shooting. Family members identified the victim as Rafat Saeed. Both of them were members of the mosque</p><p>On Friday, the sheriff's office issued an arrest warrant for the shooter, 40-year-old MD Rakibul Haque. He turned himself in on Saturday and faces a charge of second-degree murder.</p><p>The family of Saeed filed a civil lawsuit against the mosque and Haque shortly after the shooting. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"401401" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/29/17_year_old_girl_killed_by_drunk_driver__5_7457719_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/29/17_year_old_girl_killed_by_drunk_driver__5_7457719_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/29/17_year_old_girl_killed_by_drunk_driver__5_7457719_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/29/17_year_old_girl_killed_by_drunk_driver__5_7457719_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/29/17_year_old_girl_killed_by_drunk_driver__5_7457719_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Deputies said 17-year-old Sophia Delott was riding her bicycle on the westbound side in the bike lane when a BMW, driven by 69-year-old Neil Singhal, veered into the bike lane and struck her." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Deputies: 17-year-old bicyclist hit, killed by drunk driver</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 29 2019 06:34AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 29 2019 11:27PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Pinellas County deputies have arrested a driver they say struck and killed a teenage bicyclist in Indian Rocks Beach on Friday night.</p><p>The crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. on the Indian Rocks Causeway Bridge approaching Gulf Boulevard.</p><p>Deputies said 17-year-old Sophia Delott was riding her bicycle on the westbound side in the bike lane when a BMW, driven by 69-year-old Neil Singhal, veered into the bike lane and struck her.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/investigators-confirm-body-found-in-polk-county-had-been-eaten-by-alligator" title="Investigators confirm body found in Polk County had been eaten by alligator" data-articleId="415451123" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/D-FKWjNXoAEfdz5_1561653237325_7450539_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/D-FKWjNXoAEfdz5_1561653237325_7450539_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/D-FKWjNXoAEfdz5_1561653237325_7450539_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/D-FKWjNXoAEfdz5_1561653237325_7450539_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/D-FKWjNXoAEfdz5_1561653237325_7450539_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="PCSO&nbsp;photo" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Investigators confirm body found in Polk County had been eaten by alligator</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 29 2019 03:13PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 29 2019 04:40PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Investigators say a man whose body was found on Mosaic land in Polk County earlier this week had been eaten by an alligator.</p><p>The Polk County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as 45-year-old Michael Ford II of Wauchula, whose body was found Thursday morning floating in a canal off Peeples Road near County Road 630.</p><p>When a Mosaic employee discovered Ford's body, the sheriff's office said a large alligator had a part of his body in its mouth. By the time first responders arrived, the gator had let go.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/manatee-deputies-investigate-homicide-in-palmetto" title="Manatee deputies investigate homicide in Palmetto" data-articleId="415440735" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84088-MANATEE_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591350957_53052_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84088-MANATEE_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591350957_53052_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84088-MANATEE_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591350957_53052_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84088-MANATEE_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591350957_53052_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84088-MANATEE_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591350957_53052_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Manatee deputies investigate homicide in Palmetto</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 29 2019 01:52PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 29 2019 08:35PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after a man's body was found along a roadway Saturday morning.</p><p>A passerby called 911 after spotting the victim's body in the grass on 61st Street East around 7:15 a.m.</p><p>Investigators responded to the scene and determined the death was a homicide. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> href="/news/police-arrest-mother-for-leaving-baby-in-hot-car-outside-oklahoma-liquor-store"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/29/gretchen%20markovics_1561843466259.jpg_7456947_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="(Tulsa County Jail)" title="gretchen markovics_1561843466259.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police arrest mother for leaving baby in hot car outside Oklahoma liquor store</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/sheriff-suspect-who-fled-from-traffic-stop-in-custody-dragged-deputy-recovering"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/29/Sheriff__Suspect_who_fled_from_traffic_s_0_7457717_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Sheriff__Suspect_who_fled_from_traffic_s_0_20190630031858-402429"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Sheriff: Suspect who fled from traffic stop in custody; dragged deputy recovering</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/deputies-17-year-old-bicyclist-hit-killed-by-drunk-driver"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/29/17_year_old_girl_killed_by_drunk_driver__0_7457720_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="17_year_old_girl_killed_by_drunk_driver__0_20190630032525"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Deputies: 17-year-old bicyclist hit, killed by drunk driver</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8687_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8687"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/29/vlcsnap-2019-06-29-22h51m40s295_1561863370514_7457712_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/29/vlcsnap-2019-06-29-22h51m40s295_1561863370514_7457712_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/29/vlcsnap-2019-06-29-22h51m40s295_1561863370514_7457712_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/29/vlcsnap-2019-06-29-22h51m40s295_1561863370514_7457712_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy&#x3a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;SA&#x20;Window&#x20;Cleaning&#x20;Pty&#x20;Ltd&#x20;via&#x20;Storyful" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Window cleaners don superhero costumes to cheer up sick kids in children's hospital</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/rays/rays-fans-rally-to-keep-team-in-the-tampa-bay-area" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/29/D-RHY9nXkAAi160_1561862099635_7457711_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/29/D-RHY9nXkAAi160_1561862099635_7457711_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/29/D-RHY9nXkAAi160_1561862099635_7457711_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/29/D-RHY9nXkAAi160_1561862099635_7457711_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/29/D-RHY9nXkAAi160_1561862099635_7457711_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Christopher&#x20;Haight" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Rays fans rally to keep team in the Tampa Bay area</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/tampa-man-killed-by-truck-while-riding-electric-scooter" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/20/E-SCOOTER%20VS%20SEMI_1.mpg.17_42_05_13.Still001_1561067002974.jpg_7427120_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/20/E-SCOOTER%20VS%20SEMI_1.mpg.17_42_05_13.Still001_1561067002974.jpg_7427120_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/20/E-SCOOTER%20VS%20SEMI_1.mpg.17_42_05_13.Still001_1561067002974.jpg_7427120_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/20/E-SCOOTER%20VS%20SEMI_1.mpg.17_42_05_13.Still001_1561067002974.jpg_7427120_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/20/E-SCOOTER%20VS%20SEMI_1.mpg.17_42_05_13.Still001_1561067002974.jpg_7427120_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>E-scooter rider dies days after collision with truck on busy Tampa roadway</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/rays/mckay-takes-perfect-game-into-the-6th-rays-beat-rangers-5-2" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/29/GettyImages-1152852257_1561851533062_7457511_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/29/GettyImages-1152852257_1561851533062_7457511_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/29/GettyImages-1152852257_1561851533062_7457511_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/29/GettyImages-1152852257_1561851533062_7457511_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/29/GettyImages-1152852257_1561851533062_7457511_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Joseph&#x20;Garnett&#x20;Jr&#x2e;&#x20;&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>McKay takes perfect game into the 6th, Rays beat Rangers 5-2</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/florida-drivers-among-the-worst-in-the-country-study-finds" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/08/HCSO_launches_traffic_safety_campaign_1_7234462_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/08/HCSO_launches_traffic_safety_campaign_1_7234462_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/08/HCSO_launches_traffic_safety_campaign_1_7234462_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/08/HCSO_launches_traffic_safety_campaign_1_7234462_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/08/HCSO_launches_traffic_safety_campaign_1_7234462_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Florida drivers among the worst in the country, study finds</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " 