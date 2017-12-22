No bond for man charged with killing pregnant mother

Related Headlines Drive-by shooting victim was pregnant

- The suspect charged with fatally shooting a pregnant woman in Clearwater is being held at the Pinellas County Jail with no bond.

Clearwater police announced the arrest of 40-year-old Charles Allen, Jr. on Friday. Allen faces two counts of first-degree murder. He made his first court appearance Saturday morning and was given no bond.

The victim, Elizabeth Rosado, was shot while in the passenger seat of a vehicle in Clearwater on December 17.

Elizabeth, 30, the mother of a 10-year-old girl, was killed. She was 14 weeks pregnant. Clearwater investigators suspected the shooting was a drive-by and the Rosado's were not the target.

Elizabeth and her unborn child are both listed as victims on Allen's arrest documents.

Clearwater police say Allen's criminal record includes 35 arrests, 26 felonies, and 27 misdemeanors for drugs, battery, theft, resisting arrest, tampering with evidence, fleeing, trespassing, and fraud.

He got out of jail in March after serving seven years for the sale and possession of cocaine. He was to be on probation until 2025.

Investigators say Javier, Elizabeth, and their 10-year-old daughter were driving on Scranton Avenue Sunday, December 17 around 8 p.m.

Ahead of their car was a white Buick, in which Allen was the passenger. Police say the Buick stopped, Allen got out, and he fired shots.

“They stopped at a speed bump. I wasn’t sure what they were stopping for. I went around them and that’s when it happened,” he recalled. “I thought someone threw a firecracker at the car and then my daughter was screaming that her ears were ringing. So I tried to get out of there as soon as possible.”

Javier said he knew something was wrong because his wife was silent, not screaming.

Javier pulled over and called 911 and first responders were there within minutes but there was nothing they could do to save Elizabeth.

Police have been searching for the shooter all week and were able to arrest him Friday.

Meanwhile, Javier says he and Elizabeth had just celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary. Now he's left raising his daughter alone.