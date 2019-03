- The Sarasota Police Department says an arrest has been made in the January shooting that involved some fire rescue paramedics.

It happened Jan. 7 at a home on Goodrich Avenue. Police were called after Sarasota County Fire Department (SCFD) paramedics reported being shot at during a call.

Thursday, police arrested a suspect who was already in jail on unrelated charges.

Back in January, paramedics went to the home to help a person who reported they had fallen and could not get up. The call to 911 was an automated voice that stated “Help, I need help. My address is 2932 Goodrich Avenue Sarasota Florida 34234. Please send help, I fell really hard.”

When paramedics got there, the person who answered the door said no one had called. The paramedics went back to their ambulance. That's when someone fired at them.

They were able to get away without being injured, but bullet holes were visible in the driver-side door.

Sarasota police detectives identified a suspect, 32-year-old Tyran Young, with the help of phone location records, using the number that called 911. Arrest records show the call was placed by a phone that was near the shooting during and after the incident.

Police said when they found Young, who lives on the same block as the house where paramedics were dispatched, he blamed the shooting on a juvenile relative.

Deputies looked at his internet search history, which showed a search reading, “text talk message help me I fell and I can’t move my address is 2932 Goodrich Avenue Sarasota Florida 34234 send help please talk text.”

Detectives said Young also made a similar false medical call, featuring an automated repeating message about a person who had fallen, back in November 2018. Police now believe that call for help was a "dry run" for the January 2019 incident.

Young, who was already in the Sarasota County jail on unrelated charges, now faces multiple felonies in connection to the January shooting.

Young, who police say is a five-time convicted felon in the state of Florida, has now been charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a firefighter, shooting into a vehicle, unlawful use of a two-way communication device, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and misuse of 911.