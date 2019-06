Related Headlines Manatee deputies investigate homicide in Palmetto

- Detectives in Manatee County have issued a warrant for the arrest of a suspect in the murder of a teenager in Palmetto.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is searching for 28-year-old Irving Zuniga, who is wanted for the murder of 18-year-old Jesus Molina on Saturday morning.

Investigators said Molina was shot and killed, then taken to the 1200 block of 61st Street East, where his body was later discovered by a person passing the area.

The sheriff's office said detectives are still investigating what happened between the two men, and did not release a suspected motive.

Anyone with information on Zuniga is asked to call the sheriff's office at (941) 747-3011, or Crime Stoppers at (866) 634-8477 (TIPS).

