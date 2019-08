- This weekend in Seminole, a hundred special needs athletes will be competing in one of the first-ever events of its kind.

It’s called the Specially Fit Games. The athletes will compete in a powerlifting competition and other functional workouts.

Ther are $5,000 in cash and prizes up for grabs for the athletes, who have been competing for months to prepare.

“The reason we're doing this event is because we wanted these athletes to feel like a true professional athlete. A lot of time when they compete they only get ribbon, a medal or a high five and we wanted to change that,” said the CEO of the Specially Fit Foundation, Mark Oliver.

The Specially Fit Games kick off at 10 a.m. Saturday at Valor Fitness, located at 10351 72nd Street North. The event is free to attend and the public is encouraged to come out and cheer on the athletes.

For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/Specially-Fit-Games-389539598266855/.