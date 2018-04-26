Attorney for FL accuser reacts to Cosby verdict

- From America's Dad to America's justice system, a decades long transformation for Bill Cosby.

"He was the father figure that many kids, many families turned to," said Clara Reynolds of the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay.

The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay gets about 200 calls from sex assault survivors every month.

In a different time, one of those could have been from Cosby's victim.

Instead, many of his present-day accusers waited decades to talk.

"That has been one of the biggest reasons why we haven't seen these types of things happen," said Reynolds. "Victims of sexual assault are terrified. They often think they are the only ones."

Joe Cammarata represents seven women, including Therese Serignese of Boca Raton.

She is accusing Cosby's camp of defaming her by calling her a liar after public statements in 2014 that Cosby attacked her.

"Their interest is their reputation," said Cammarata. "Bill Cosby has branded each one of them a liar."

Their case was on hold, pending the outcome of the criminal case filed on behalf of Andrea Constand.

The verdict itself isn't admissible, but evidence from the criminal case could be used against Cosby again.

"They intend to move the case forward and they are confident that their good name and reputation will be restored," said Cammarata.

The Crisis Center says the alleged defamation Cosby's team used to protect him is typical of abusers.

"Our survivors of sexual assault haven't had a platform by which to speak," said Reynolds. "I think the Me Too campaign provided that."

Cammarata is unsure as to when court proceedings will be underway in the civil defamation case.

