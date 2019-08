- Police have arrested a daycare worker accused of abusing five preschool children in Auburndale.

Investigators said surveillance video at Little Bloodhound Preschool, located at 222 Ariana Ave, showed 36-year-old Michelle Marie Wilkerson abusing several children.

According to Auburndale police, Wilkerson admitted the video looked bad, but said she was trying to physically stop children from biting one another.

Police, however, said video showed the abuse was more than stopping kids from biting.

Detectives said on three separate occasions, Wilkerson could be seen covering the mouth, nose and chin of a child to force the head back and make the child look toward the ceiling, squeezing the child's cheek to make the youngster cry.

According to investigators, Wilkerson also twice yanked a child by the arm to move the child from one table to another.

The daycare's policy says an employee is not allowed to place hands on a child; rather, they are instructed to verbally re-direct children in their care.

The owner of Little Bloodhound worked with officers to contact parents and guardians of children who were victims of abuse, police said.

Police arrested Wilkerson on Wednesday and charged her with five counts of child abuse, which is a third-degree felony. She is being held without bond at the Polk County Jail.