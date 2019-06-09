< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <strong class='dateline'>LUTZ, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - Authorities are continuing to search for a driver who led FHP troopers on a high-speed chase through two counties not long after burglarizing a hobby shop in Hillsborough County. A band of thieves were caught on camera breaking into Daniels Hobbies in Lutz early Friday morning. 

Security footage from inside the store captured the suspects using a hammer to break the glass on the front door. The thieves loaded up their vehicles with over $10,000 dollars worth of remote control planes and cars. 

"They stole a couple 'Xmaxx's, these are big trucks. They're $899, and then you have to get batteries and chargers. We had two of these that were sitting out on display so customers could see them, and they stole both of these," said Kurt Gornek, the owner of Daniels Hobbies. 

The brazen crime lasted mere minutes, but the damage was drastic. The suspects were interrupted mid-getaway by Florida Highway Patrol. 

The SUV led troopers on a chase from Polk County all the way to Osceola County. The suspect's vehicle reached speeds of over 100 miles per hour before they were finally brought to a stop by a PIT maneuver. 

The driver was able to escape on foot, but troopers were able to capture two suspects hidden beneath thousands of dollars worth of stolen loot. 

It wasn't hard to link the thieves back to the break-in in Hillsborough County as their antics were caught on camera from all angles. Daniels Hobbies had been hit before, and this time they were prepared. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTVT_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"401401" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/clearwater-police-chief-justifies-deadly-officer-involved-shooting" title="Clearwater police chief justifies deadly officer-involved shooting" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/09/Officers_on_paid_administrative_leave_fo_3_7368600_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/09/Officers_on_paid_administrative_leave_fo_3_7368600_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/09/Officers_on_paid_administrative_leave_fo_3_7368600_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/09/Officers_on_paid_administrative_leave_fo_3_7368600_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/09/Officers_on_paid_administrative_leave_fo_3_7368600_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Two Clearwater police officers are on paid administrative leave after they shot and killed a man who was reportedly armed and dangerous." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Clearwater police chief justifies deadly officer-involved shooting</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Natalia Verdina, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 09 2019 10:07PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 09 2019 10:14PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Two Clearwater police officers are on paid administrative leave after they shot and killed a man who was reportedly armed and dangerous. </p><p>According to the Clearwater Police Department, several people reported feeling threatened by Bryan Bernard Wallace, 39, who was waving a gun near a crowd on North M.L.K. Jr. Avenue and LaSalle Street on Saturday evening.</p><p>“We have to be involved, we have to restore order, and we have to protect the public,” said Clearwater Police Chief Daniel Slaughter.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/high-risk-of-rip-currents-for-coastal-areas-in-tampa-bay-region" title="High risk of rip currents for coastal areas in Tampa Bay region" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/09/National_Weather_Service_issues_warning__9_7368241_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/09/National_Weather_Service_issues_warning__9_7368241_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/09/National_Weather_Service_issues_warning__9_7368241_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/09/National_Weather_Service_issues_warning__9_7368241_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/09/National_Weather_Service_issues_warning__9_7368241_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Signs warning about the dangers of rip currents can be seen posted up and down Bay Area beaches. They also provide information on what to do if you get caught in one." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>High risk of rip currents for coastal areas in Tampa Bay region</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Mariah Harrison, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 09 2019 04:20PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 09 2019 07:54PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Scattered rain showers may have impacted your beach weekend, but local officials want you to be worried about something more dangerous off the coast: rip currents.</p><p>The National Weather Service issued a warning about the high risk of rip currents in coastal Hillsborough, Sarasota, Charlotte, Lee, Manatee, and Pinellas counties. </p><p>The warning remains in effect through Monday evening, but that didn't keep families off the beach on Sunday. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/tampa-police-investigate-early-morning-fatal-shooting" title="Tampa police investigate early morning fatal shooting" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84087_HILLSBOROUGH_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591366766_53057_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84087_HILLSBOROUGH_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591366766_53057_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84087_HILLSBOROUGH_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591366766_53057_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84087_HILLSBOROUGH_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591366766_53057_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84087_HILLSBOROUGH_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591366766_53057_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Tampa police investigate early morning fatal shooting</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 09 2019 07:19PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police are investigating after a man died in an early morning shooting in Tampa.</p><p>Investigators said the victim's roommate was woken up around 5 a.m. by hearing a commotion in the house. The roommate went into the living room to find an unknown suspect in the house, while the victim could be seen laying on his back.</p><p>The roommate said the suspect fled from the house.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/authorities-search-for-driver-who-led-them-on-high-speed-chase-after-burglarizing-hobby-shop"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/09/Hobby_shop_thieves_lead_troopers_on_mult_5_7369243_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Hobby_shop_thieves_lead_troopers_on_mult_5_20190610031353"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Authorities search for driver who led them on high-speed chase after burglarizing hobby shop</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/clearwater-police-chief-justifies-deadly-officer-involved-shooting"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/09/Officers_on_paid_administrative_leave_fo_1_7369002_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Officers_on_paid_administrative_leave_fo_1_20190610021344"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Clearwater police chief justifies deadly officer-involved shooting</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/high-risk-of-rip-currents-for-coastal-areas-in-tampa-bay-region"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/09/National_Weather_Service_issues_warning__0_7368242_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="National_Weather_Service_issues_warning__0_20190609222324"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>High risk of rip currents for coastal areas in Tampa Bay region</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/no-directions-no-problem-tampa-s-downtown-partnership-helps-visitors-navigate-the-area"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/09/Guides_help_you_navigate_downtown_Tampa_1_7368340_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Guides_help_you_navigate_downtown_Tampa_1_20190609211816"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>No directions? id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/california-lawmakers-agree-to-health-care-benefits-for-immigrants" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/04/doctor_medicine_medical_health_generic_120417_1512409369859_4591407_ver1.0_160_90.jpeg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/04/doctor_medicine_medical_health_generic_120417_1512409369859_4591407_ver1.0_1280_720.jpeg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/04/doctor_medicine_medical_health_generic_120417_1512409369859_4591407_ver1.0_640_360.jpeg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/04/doctor_medicine_medical_health_generic_120417_1512409369859_4591407_ver1.0_320_180.jpeg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/04/doctor_medicine_medical_health_generic_120417_1512409369859_4591407_ver1.0_160_90.jpeg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;via&#x20;Pexels" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>California lawmakers agree to health benefits for immigrants</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/clearwater-police-chief-justifies-deadly-officer-involved-shooting" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/09/Officers_on_paid_administrative_leave_fo_1_7369002_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/09/Officers_on_paid_administrative_leave_fo_1_7369002_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/09/Officers_on_paid_administrative_leave_fo_1_7369002_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/09/Officers_on_paid_administrative_leave_fo_1_7369002_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/09/Officers_on_paid_administrative_leave_fo_1_7369002_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Clearwater police chief justifies deadly officer-involved shooting</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/texas-gov-abbott-signs-law-making-21-legal-age-to-buy-tobacco-products" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/09/GettyImages-98149009_1560130403186_7368581_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/09/GettyImages-98149009_1560130403186_7368581_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/09/GettyImages-98149009_1560130403186_7368581_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/09/GettyImages-98149009_1560130403186_7368581_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/09/GettyImages-98149009_1560130403186_7368581_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Joe&#x20;Raedle&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Texas Gov. Abbott signs law making 21 legal age to buy tobacco products</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/29th-horse-dies-at-santa-anita-park-second-fatality-in-two-days" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/02/26/Santa_Anita_horse_death_toll_rises_to_19_0_6827817_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/02/26/Santa_Anita_horse_death_toll_rises_to_19_0_6827817_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/02/26/Santa_Anita_horse_death_toll_rises_to_19_0_6827817_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/02/26/Santa_Anita_horse_death_toll_rises_to_19_0_6827817_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/02/26/Santa_Anita_horse_death_toll_rises_to_19_0_6827817_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>29th horse dies at Santa Anita Park, second fatality in two days</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/former-president-jimmy-carter-returns-to-teach-sunday-school-after-hip-surgery" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/09/GettyImages-938216978_1560126533809_7368881_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/09/GettyImages-938216978_1560126533809_7368881_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/09/GettyImages-938216978_1560126533809_7368881_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/09/GettyImages-938216978_1560126533809_7368881_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/09/GettyImages-938216978_1560126533809_7368881_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Drew&#x20;Angerer&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Jimmy Carter returns to teaching Sunday school after hip surgery</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> 