A massive law enforcement presence converged on Davenport School of the Arts this morning after a parent reported seeing two possible gunmen near the school. Hours later, the all-clear was given.

It was around 8:20 a.m. when a parent called 911 to report “two guys” with rifles, the sheriff’s office said. The school was immediately locked down as deputies and officers rushed to the school. They went door-to-door within a mile of the campus, looking for any possible threat.

Deputies located two men who matched the description given by the caller.