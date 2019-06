Related Headlines Woman's body found on US 92 median

- The autopsy of Kara Hanvey, the 22-year-old who was found dead on a Highway 92 median, was conducted Tuesday.

While the final results are still pending the toxicology report, the report did show fatal injuries that are consistent with being hit by a car.

Polk County Sheriff's Office is still looking for information regarding her whereabouts on the evening of June 15 through the morning of June 16.

If you have any information about Kara Hanvey or her whereabouts during that time frame, please contact the PCSO Traffic Unit at 863-97-1100.



Continue reading below