News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/consumer">Consumer</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/fox13-investigates">FOX 13 Investigates</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/politics">Politics</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtvt/trending/abandoned-otter-pups-quickly-become-friends-at-oregon-zoo"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/Watch__Otter_pups_meet_for_first_time_0_7322487_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Abandoned otter pups quickly become friends at Oregon Zoo"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/trending/abandoned-otter-pups-quickly-become-friends-at-oregon-zoo">Abandoned otter pups quickly become friends at Oregon Zoo</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/watch-hammerhead-shark-spotted-near-pasco-sheriff-s-office-boat"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/Hammerhead_near_Anclote_Island_0_7322228_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Watch: Hammerhead shark spotted near Pasco Sheriff's Office boat"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/watch-hammerhead-shark-spotted-near-pasco-sheriff-s-office-boat">Watch: Hammerhead shark spotted near Pasco Sheriff's Office boat</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/motorcyclist-arrested-after-leading-fhp-on-chase-through-parking-lots"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/Biker_takes_FHP_on_chase_through_Pasco_C_3_7321619_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Motorcyclist arrested after leading FHP on chase through parking lots"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/motorcyclist-arrested-after-leading-fhp-on-chase-through-parking-lots">Motorcyclist arrested after leading FHP on chase through parking lots</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtvt/sports/buccaneers/bucs-surround-winston-with-sage-advice"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/All_eyes_on_Winston_head_of_his_fifth_se_1_7319950_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Bucs surround Winston with sage advice"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/sports/buccaneers/bucs-surround-winston-with-sage-advice">Bucs surround Winston with sage advice</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/trending/abandoned-otter-pups-quickly-become-friends-at-oregon-zoo">Abandoned otter pups quickly become friends at Oregon Zoo</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/watch-hammerhead-shark-spotted-near-pasco-sheriff-s-office-boat">Watch: Hammerhead shark spotted near Pasco Sheriff's Office boat</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/motorcyclist-arrested-after-leading-fhp-on-chase-through-parking-lots">Motorcyclist arrested after leading FHP on chase through parking lots</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/sports/buccaneers/bucs-surround-winston-with-sage-advice">Bucs surround Winston with sage advice</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/valrico-woman-rescued-after-going-into-burning-home-to-get-medicines">Valrico woman rescued after going into burning home to get medicines</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/florida-news/judge-turns-down-bid-to-block-israel-cabinet-meeting">Judge turns down bid to block Israel cabinet meeting</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-live" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/live" data-dropdown="drop-nav-live" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Live</a> <ul id="drop-nav-live" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/live">FOX 13 Broadcasts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/radar-stream">SkyTower Radar Feed</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/skytower-radar">SkyTower Radar Views</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/radar-stream">Live Radar Feed</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/interactive-radar">Interactive Radar</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/marine-conditions">Marine Weather</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/webcams">Live Webcams</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather">Video Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/tropics">Tropics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/tropics/hurricane-prep">Hurricane Prep</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.myfoxhurricane.com">MyFoxHurricane</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-goodday" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day" data-dropdown="drop-nav-goodday" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Good Day</a> <ul id="drop-nav-goodday" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/charleys-world">Charley's World</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/recipes">Recipes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/hometown-heroes">Hometown Heroes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/babies-first-birthday-photos-on-good-day-tampa-bay">First Birthdays</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sports" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sports" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Sports</a> <ul id="drop-nav-sports" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/buccaneers">Buccaneers</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/lightning">Lightning</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/rays">Rays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/prep">High School</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-welivehere" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/we-live-here" data-dropdown="drop-nav-welivehere" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">We Live Here</a> <ul id="drop-nav-welivehere" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/community">Care Force</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/whats-right">What's Right</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/one-tank-trips">One Tank Trips</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> More <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/seen-on-tv">Seen on TV</a></li> <li><a Reward of $3,000 offered for safe return of Lakeland's rare baby swan id="story-headline0" data-article-id="409505817" data-article-version="1.0">Reward of $3,000 offered for safe return of Lakeland's rare baby swan</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-409505817" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Reward of $3,000 offered for safe return of Lakeland's rare baby swan&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/award-of-3-000-offered-for-safe-return-of-lakeland-s-rare-baby-swan" data-title="Reward of $3,000 offered for safe return of Lakeland's rare baby swan" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/award-of-3-000-offered-for-safe-return-of-lakeland-s-rare-baby-swan" addthis:title="Reward of $3,000 offered for safe return of Lakeland's rare baby swan"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-409505817.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-409505817");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="wrapper-photo"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409505817-0">2 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409505817-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/01/lakeland%20black%20necked%20swan%202_1556709518209.jpg_7204268_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409505817-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> Photo credit: City of Lakeland </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/01/lakeland%20black%20necked%20swan%202_1556709518209.jpg_7204268_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409505817-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="lakeland black necked swan 2_1556709518209.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/01/Lakeland_welcomes_new_baby_swan_6_7204489_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409505817-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Lakeland_welcomes_new_baby_swan_6_20190501112106"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-409505817-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WTVT_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/01/lakeland%20black%20necked%20swan%202_1556709518209.jpg_7204268_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Photo credit: City of Lakeland" title="lakeland black necked swan 2_1556709518209.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> By FOX 13 News staff
Posted May 29 2019 05:59AM EDT
Updated May 29 2019 06:14AM EDT <aside id='related-headlines409505817' class="mod-inline headlines-related">
<h4>Related Headlines</h4>
<ul class="list thumbs">
<li>
<a href="/news/local-news/city-of-lakeland-s-black-necked-swan-baby-has-been-stolen">
<span>Lakeland's baby black-necked swan is gone</span>
</a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="/news/local-news/lakeland-announces-the-city-s-first-successful-birth-of-a-black-necked-swan">
<span>Lakeland welcomes its first black-necked swan</span>
</a>
</li>
</ul>
</aside> alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Lakeland's baby black-necked swan is gone</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/lakeland-announces-the-city-s-first-successful-birth-of-a-black-necked-swan"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/01/lakeland%20black%20necked%20swan%202_1556709518209.jpg_7204268_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Lakeland welcomes its first black-necked swan</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>LAKELAND, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - A hefty reward is being offered as Lakeland officials continuing to search for a missing baby swan.</p><p>The rare baby black-necked swan was last seen in its fenced enclosure on Lake Morton back on May 15, and discovered missing the following morning. At the time, officials said they thought a predator had broken into the enclosure and taken the swan. However, they are not ruling out that it might have been stolen.</p><p>The Companion Animal Hospital has partnered with Heartland Crime Stoppers to offer $3,000 to anyone who can bring the cygnet home. </p><p>“If this swan was stolen, we are hoping that someone can help us safely return this baby swan to its home at Lake Morton,” said Dr. Patricia Mattson in statement. “These birds represent our beautiful City and we put so much love and care into ensuring this cygnet had a chance to live a long life here in Lakeland. We went through a great deal to get this baby swan to a point where it could be released on Lake Morton and while we were getting the cygnet acclimated to the area, it mysteriously vanished.”</p><p>The swan is roughly three months old, and is light gray with a black beak and black feet. It weighs about 1.5 pounds and is 12 inches long. It’s the only black-necked swan in the city’s history to be hatched from incubation. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTVT_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"401401" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/hart-stepping-up-security-after-driver-killed" title="HART stepping up security after driver killed" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/Security_upgrades_coming_to_Hillsborough_0_7320890_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/Security_upgrades_coming_to_Hillsborough_0_7320890_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/Security_upgrades_coming_to_Hillsborough_0_7320890_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/Security_upgrades_coming_to_Hillsborough_0_7320890_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/Security_upgrades_coming_to_Hillsborough_0_7320890_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Starting June 1, drivers and passengers of the Hillsborough Area Rapid Transit System can expect to see several safety upgrades." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>HART stepping up security after driver killed</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Natalia Verdina, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 10:25PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 28 2019 10:26PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Starting June 1, drivers and passengers of the Hillsborough Area Rapid Transit System can expect to see several safety upgrades.</p><p>The changes come days after Thomas Dunn, a HART bus driver, was stabbed to death , allegedly by a passenger, while on a route.</p><p>Tampa police said the attack appeared to be random.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/valrico-woman-rescued-after-going-into-burning-home-to-get-medicines" title="Valrico woman rescued after going into burning home to get medicines" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/Woman_rescued_from_burning_home_0_7321433_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/Woman_rescued_from_burning_home_0_7321433_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/Woman_rescued_from_burning_home_0_7321433_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/Woman_rescued_from_burning_home_0_7321433_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/Woman_rescued_from_burning_home_0_7321433_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Hillsborough County firefighters have a message for the residents they serve: Possessions can be replaced, but your life cannot." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Valrico woman rescued after going into burning home to get medicines</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Briona Arradondo, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 09:49PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 28 2019 10:41PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Hillsborough County firefighters have a message for the residents they serve: Possessions can be replaced, but your life cannot.</p><p>They rescued a Valrico woman who ran inside her burning home to get medications she left behind.</p><p>She's now recovering from smoke inhalation, but it could have been worse. Hillsborough County firefighters said they had only a couple of minutes to get through the front door of the house on Highgate Drive Monday night.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/man-claims-self-defense-in-girlfriend-s-stabbing-death-family-holds-fundraiser-for-her-4-children" title="Man claims self-defense in girlfriend's stabbing death; family holds fundraiser for her 4 children" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/4_children_orphaned_by_mother_s_stabbing_1_7320010_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/4_children_orphaned_by_mother_s_stabbing_1_7320010_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/4_children_orphaned_by_mother_s_stabbing_1_7320010_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/4_children_orphaned_by_mother_s_stabbing_1_7320010_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/4_children_orphaned_by_mother_s_stabbing_1_7320010_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Hours before defendant John James McQueen stood before a judge on murder charges, he was already claiming self-defense in the death of his girlfriend." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man claims self-defense in girlfriend's stabbing death; family holds fundraiser for her 4 children</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gloria Gomez, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 04:58PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 28 2019 05:25PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Hours before defendant John James McQueen stood before a judge on murder charges, he was already claiming self-defense in the death of his girlfriend .</p><p>In new court documents, McQueen told detectives the victim, Kelaina Adkins attacked him first and he was simply trying to save his own life.</p><p>McQueen says the two were arguing because Adkins wanted him to remove an old tattoo of his ex-wife.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/watch-hammerhead-shark-spotted-near-pasco-sheriff-s-office-boat" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/Hammerhead_near_Anclote_Island_0_7322228_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/Hammerhead_near_Anclote_Island_0_7322228_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/Hammerhead_near_Anclote_Island_0_7322228_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/Hammerhead_near_Anclote_Island_0_7322228_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/Hammerhead_near_Anclote_Island_0_7322228_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Watch: Hammerhead shark spotted near Pasco Sheriff's Office boat</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/award-of-3-000-offered-for-safe-return-of-lakeland-s-rare-baby-swan" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/01/lakeland%20black%20necked%20swan%202_1556709518209.jpg_7204268_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/01/lakeland%20black%20necked%20swan%202_1556709518209.jpg_7204268_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/01/lakeland%20black%20necked%20swan%202_1556709518209.jpg_7204268_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/01/lakeland%20black%20necked%20swan%202_1556709518209.jpg_7204268_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/01/lakeland%20black%20necked%20swan%202_1556709518209.jpg_7204268_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;City&#x20;of&#x20;Lakeland" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Reward of $3,000 offered for safe return of Lakeland's rare baby swan</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/drivers-have-until-july-7-to-get-refund-from-rental-car-toll-fees" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/florida%20toll%20road%20file_1559123205847.jpg_7322025_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/florida%20toll%20road%20file_1559123205847.jpg_7322025_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/florida%20toll%20road%20file_1559123205847.jpg_7322025_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/florida%20toll%20road%20file_1559123205847.jpg_7322025_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/29/florida%20toll%20road%20file_1559123205847.jpg_7322025_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Drivers have until July 7 to get refund from rental car toll fees</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/motorcyclist-arrested-after-leading-fhp-on-chase-through-parking-lots" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/Biker_takes_FHP_on_chase_through_Pasco_C_3_7321619_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/Biker_takes_FHP_on_chase_through_Pasco_C_3_7321619_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/Biker_takes_FHP_on_chase_through_Pasco_C_3_7321619_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/Biker_takes_FHP_on_chase_through_Pasco_C_3_7321619_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/Biker_takes_FHP_on_chase_through_Pasco_C_3_7321619_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Motorcyclist arrested after leading FHP on chase through parking lots</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/rays/garcia-meadows-homer-in-rays-3-1-win-over-blue-jays" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/08/17/84063_Rays_Sports_BKG_blue_1439838423992_110085_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/08/17/84063_Rays_Sports_BKG_blue_1439838423992_110085_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/08/17/84063_Rays_Sports_BKG_blue_1439838423992_110085_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/08/17/84063_Rays_Sports_BKG_blue_1439838423992_110085_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/08/17/84063_Rays_Sports_BKG_blue_1439838423992_110085_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Garcia, Meadows homer in Rays 3-1 win over Blue Jays</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1177_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1177"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-AD-WTVT_MR_TWO_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper 