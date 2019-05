- A hefty reward is being offered as Lakeland officials continuing to search for a missing baby swan.

The rare baby black-necked swan was last seen in its fenced enclosure on Lake Morton back on May 15, and discovered missing the following morning. At the time, officials said they thought a predator had broken into the enclosure and taken the swan. However, they are not ruling out that it might have been stolen.

The Companion Animal Hospital has partnered with Heartland Crime Stoppers to offer $3,000 to anyone who can bring the cygnet home.

“If this swan was stolen, we are hoping that someone can help us safely return this baby swan to its home at Lake Morton,” said Dr. Patricia Mattson in statement. “These birds represent our beautiful City and we put so much love and care into ensuring this cygnet had a chance to live a long life here in Lakeland. We went through a great deal to get this baby swan to a point where it could be released on Lake Morton and while we were getting the cygnet acclimated to the area, it mysteriously vanished.”

The swan is roughly three months old, and is light gray with a black beak and black feet. It weighs about 1.5 pounds and is 12 inches long. It’s the only black-necked swan in the city’s history to be hatched from incubation. It is worth about $4,000.

Anyone with information can contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477.