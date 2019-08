- A shoplifter armed himself with a baseball bat as he made his escape from a Clearwater sporting goods stores, police said.

Clearwater police said they need help identifying the "bat-wielding suspect." The incident occurred Saturday morning at the Dick's Sporting Goods, located at 26583 U.S. Highway 19 North. Detectives said a store employee noticed the suspect placing items in a clear plastic trash bag as he walked through the store.

At one point, the suspect realized he was being watched, police said, and grabbed a 31-inch wooden baseball bat from a display shelf. Surveillance footage showed the suspect heading toward the exit doors and threatening a store employee with the bat.

Police said the employee believed he was going to be harmed.

The suspect may have been wearing an Ed Hardy jacket. He was seen leaving the store parking lot in an older-model teal-colored Toyota Camry with an unknown temporary tag.

Anyone with information is asked to call Clearwater Police at 727-562-4242.