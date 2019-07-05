< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Bay Area business owner sees influx of counterfeit bills Bay Area business owner sees influx of counterfeit bills By Jordan Bowen, FOX 13 News
Posted Jul 05 2019 10:38PM EDT
Video Posted Jul 05 2019 11:14PM EDT
Updated Jul 05 2019 11:15PM EDT a="/virtual/news/local-news/bay-area-business-owner-sees-influx-of-counterfeit-bills";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"Jordan\x20Bowen\x2c\x20FOX\x2013\x20News\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-416545260" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - A Bay Area business owner is raising concern over the influx in counterfeit bills he says customers have been trying to use at his gas station.</p><p>Harshnil Patel says he's received more than a dozen fake bills in just the last few months.</p><p>"This is really upsetting because we lose this money. It's almost $200-300," Patel said.</p><p>Patel has been in business for more than ten years.</p><p>"I work really hard for me to get to this point," Patel said.</p> <div id='continue-text-416545260' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-416545260' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-416545260' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-416545260', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '416545260'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>He says he brings in real hard-earned money, only to be duped by those printing it off for free.</p><p>"If these guys are not caught soon they will be making more money. This bill came in last week and it looks so real," Patel said.</p><p>We gave customers a stack of five bills to see if anyone could spot the fake. Four of the bills were real and one was fake.</p><p>"It's really hard to say," customer Chris Chandler said. "The $5 looks a little bit different than I'm used to."</p><p>Only one out of the five customers we tested were able to pick out the counterfeit bill.</p><p>To see if a bill is real or fake, you can check for a watermark or use a counterfeit pen, but as Patel explains it can be difficult to check every bill as it's coming because he prides his convenience store on being fast. </p><p>"Stop doing this first of all because it's completely illegal," Patel warned the counterfeiters. "You are not supposed to do it. If you need money, work hard like we do."</p><p>Patel has reported the counterfeits to police. More Local News Stories Highlands man killed in dog attack, autopsy confirms
By Ken Suarez, FOX 13 News
Posted Jul 05 2019 03:33PM EDT
Updated Jul 05 2019 06:34PM EDT
Investigators in Highlands County have confirmed that a Lake Placid man, found dead on Thursday, was bitten by dogs more than 100 times in a deadly attack.
It was just before noon Melvin Olds Jr. was found dead in a wooded area off Cochran Drive in the Highway Park neighborhood south of Lake Placid. The father of five was taking a shortcut, walking along a wooded path on his way to a nearby convenience store in the Highway Park area when the attack happened before noon on the Fourth of July. Knife-wielding suspect fatally shot by Hillsborough County deputies, officials say
By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Jul 05 2019 04:43AM EDT
Updated Jul 05 2019 06:28AM EDT
A Ruskin man was shot multiple times after allegedly threatening deputies with a knife, officials said, and died hours later.
Around 1:30 a.m. Friday, Hillsborough County deputies received a call about a domestic disturbance at one of the homes in the 300 block of Shell Manor Drive. When they arrived, they saw a 37-year-old male, and he had a knife, explained Chief Deputy Donna Lusczynski with the sheriff's office.
"The deputies exited their vehicles and the subject came at them with an aggressive manner with the knife," she said, "and the deputies, in fear of their lives, fired their firearms." Celebratory gunfire grazes baby, damages home in St. Pete
By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Jul 05 2019 12:03PM EDT
Updated Jul 05 2019 06:53PM EDT
A 2-month-old baby was grazed by a falling bullet in St. Petersburg Fourth of July evening.
Police say they responded to two reports of celebratory gunfire on the Fourth of July, the first one around 9:45 p.m. on Kingfish Dr. SE. In that case, police say a mother was holding her baby boy while sitting under a gazebo in the yard when the baby was grazed by a falling bullet.
Luckily, police say his wounds were minor and superficial, and he was treated and released from the hospital. class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/bay-area-business-owner-sees-influx-of-counterfeit-bills" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/05/Business_owner_says_he_s_seeing_more_cou_0_7480377_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/05/Business_owner_says_he_s_seeing_more_cou_0_7480377_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/05/Business_owner_says_he_s_seeing_more_cou_0_7480377_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/05/Business_owner_says_he_s_seeing_more_cou_0_7480377_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/05/Business_owner_says_he_s_seeing_more_cou_0_7480377_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Bay Area business owner sees influx of counterfeit bills</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/kids-versus-cops-officers-play-basketball-with-summer-camp-children-in-clearwater" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/05/vlcsnap-2019-07-05-22h49m04s092_1562381362980_7480365_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/05/vlcsnap-2019-07-05-22h49m04s092_1562381362980_7480365_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/05/vlcsnap-2019-07-05-22h49m04s092_1562381362980_7480365_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/05/vlcsnap-2019-07-05-22h49m04s092_1562381362980_7480365_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/05/vlcsnap-2019-07-05-22h49m04s092_1562381362980_7480365_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Kids versus cops: Officers play basketball with summer camp children in Clearwater</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/-the-show-must-go-on-st-petersburg-ballet-conservatory-repairs-storm-damaged-building" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/05/St__Petersburg_Ballet_Conservatory_reope_0_7480413_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/05/St__Petersburg_Ballet_Conservatory_reope_0_7480413_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/05/St__Petersburg_Ballet_Conservatory_reope_0_7480413_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/05/St__Petersburg_Ballet_Conservatory_reope_0_7480413_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/05/St__Petersburg_Ballet_Conservatory_reope_0_7480413_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'The show must go on': St. Petersburg Ballet Conservatory repairs storm-damaged building</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/brevard-zoo-welcomes-2-rock-hyrax-pups" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/05/190626053_1562358991361_7478990_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/05/190626053_1562358991361_7478990_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/05/190626053_1562358991361_7478990_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/05/190626053_1562358991361_7478990_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/05/190626053_1562358991361_7478990_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Brevard&#x20;Zoo" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Brevard zoo welcomes 2 rock hyrax pups</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/texas-police-guard-ice-cream-aisle-in-market-following-viral-blue-bell-ice-cream-licking-video" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/police%20guard%20ice%20cream_1562372440187.png_7479851_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/police%20guard%20ice%20cream_1562372440187.png_7479851_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/police%20guard%20ice%20cream_1562372440187.png_7479851_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/police%20guard%20ice%20cream_1562372440187.png_7479851_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/police%20guard%20ice%20cream_1562372440187.png_7479851_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Texas&#x20;police&#x20;officers&#x20;stand&#x20;guard&#x20;in&#x20;front&#x20;of&#x20;ice&#x20;cream&#x20;shelf&#x20;following&#x20;viral&#x20;Blue&#x20;Bell&#x20;ice&#x20;cream&#x20;licking&#x20;video&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Keller&#x20;Police&#x20;Department&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Texas police guard ice cream aisle in market following viral Blue Bell ice cream licking video</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless 